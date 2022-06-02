UPDATE: Gas leak stopped, repairs continue by gas company crews.
Update: Gas leak stopped, repairs continue by gas company crews. CFD used gas monitors to make sure surrounding businesses were safe to enter again. Michael’s, Ross, TJMaxx, Buddy’s BBQ, Panera and Buff City Soap are all re-occupied at this time.— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) June 2, 2022
CFD used gas monitors to make sure surrounding businesses were safe to enter again.
Michael’s, Ross, TJMaxx, Buddy’s BBQ, Panera and Buff City Soap are all re-occupied at this time.
PREVIOUS STORY: A large area surrounding Northgate Mall along with Hwy 153 NB on-ramp from Hixson Pike is shut down.
CFD says several businesses have also evacuated around Northgate Mall due to a construction crew hitting a gas line.
The mall has not evacuated.
CFD companies are on the scene monitoring buildings.