NASHVILLE — Sen. Todd Gardenhire, R-Chattanooga, has joined a Nashville newspaper in suing for documents related to the March 27 shooting at a private school in Nashville that left six dead, including three 9-year-old children.
The suit, filed Wednesday, is the fourth against Metro Nashville government seeking material and writings by Audrey Hale, the 28-year-old former student at The Covenant School who killed three children and three adults with semi-automatic weapons before being killed by responding police officers.
Hale was known to have mental health issues, and Gardenhire and other lawmakers have said an understanding of those issues will help them going into an August special session of the legislature to address school shootings.
