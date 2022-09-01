On Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022, City of Chattanooga Department of Public Works team will collect Solid Waste and Recycling from residential properties as scheduled.
Containers must be placed along the curb for collection no later than 7:00 am.
The following locations will be closed on Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022, and resume regular hours on Tuesday, September 6, 2022:
The City Landfill located off Birchwood Pike in Harrison, TN
Household Hazardous Waste Facility
Wood Recycle Center
Refuse Collection Centers
Recycle Collection Centers
Any additional questions can be directed to 311 or call (423) 643-6311.