Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched to a home Wednesday night after a report of a fire in a basement garage.
The home, in the 3300 block of Oak Burr Drive, had smoking showing when firefighters arrived about 11:15pm.
The home's residents smelled smoke and called 911.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 10 minutes, and it did not spread to other areas of the home.
The home and the Jeep were damaged in the fire, which caused thousands of dollars of damage, Chattanooga Fire Department reported.
No injuries were reported.