A search warrant executed Thursday by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit and SWAT Team resulted in the arrest of a Chattanooga man.
Dartangan D. Rollins, 29, was into custody without incident and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for resale, tampering with or fabricating evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies found six grams of Fentanyl, 27 grams of Xanax (Alprazolam) and 127 grams of marijuana, as well as $3,448.00 in US currency.
Rollins is a validated Rollin 20’s Blood gang member, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.