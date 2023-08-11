Gaining Ground Grocery in need of volunteers to temporarily move garden beds

Gaining Ground Grocery is in need of volunteers.
They say they are in need of help moving their raised garden beds in front of the grocery off of the lawn temporarily.
Volunteers will gather on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Organizers say to bring gloves, shovels, and wheelbarrows if you have them.
Gaining Grocery shared this to social media earlier this week,
"Due to a soil remediation project at St. Andrews Center, we need to move our community beds temporarily to the side of the parking lot while the project is underway. The soil in front of the store will be entirely removed and replaced with chemical free soil. After the project is finished (a few weeks is the estimate) we will put the beds back and keep growing food! We’ll need help shoveling out the soil from the beds, then moving the soil and bed frames to the side lot. We would love to have some extra hands to make this an easy and quick project. "