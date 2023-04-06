Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff couldn't join Vice President Kamala Harris at QCELLS.
He has been in South Korea leading a 4-day economic delegation and strengthen United States and Republic of Korea relations.
Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff said this is a big step forward in a project he's been working on for the past two years.
Since Ossoff was elected his goal has been to establish Georgia as an advanced manufacturing hub for the United States.
He wrote and passed a law to attract billion of dollar of solar manufacturing investments to Georgia.
Ossoff said we are now starting to see that happen.
“And today with the Vice President visit and today's announcement we see that millions of solar panels produced in Georgia will be deployed across the country. It is a historic day for our state,” Ossoff said.
Ossoff said while in South Korea, he has been working to make other opportunities like what's happening at QCELLS possible.
Ossoff said QCELLS parent company is planning to build another plant in near Cartersville.