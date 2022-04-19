Police in Murphy, NC have arrested and charged an Atlanta man with four counts of attempted murder.
The arrest comes after an April 14 incident where reports of multiple shots being fired near Cool Springs Street.
Police discovered that several dwellings with people inside and a vehicle had been struck by rounds fired from a firearm.
They also learned that the suspect had already fled the scene in a dark colored Nissan four-door car.
Investigators were able to identify the suspect as Jalen Bichette Jones, 25, of Atlanta, GA.
During their investigation, police determined that the firearm used was a 7.62x39 caliber, which is a round used in an AK-47 rifle.
Murphy police secured warrants for the arrest of Jones on multiple charges, including four counts of attempted murder.
Jones was taken into custody by the Atlanta Police Department Sunday on the warrants and is being held there, awaiting extradition to Murphy.