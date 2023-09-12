Georgia Gov. Brain Kemp has declared a state of emergency based on what he called "40-year-high inflation and negative economic conditions felt by hardworking Georgians."
Kemp issued an executive order that will suspend the state's excise tax on motor and locomotive fuel, which will go into effect Wednesday, September 13 at 12:00am and be in place until October 12 at 11:59pm.
The month-long tax suspension is expected to save Georgians 31.2 cents per gallon of gasoline and 35 cents per gallon of diesel fuel, according to Kemp's office.
"From runaway federal spending to policies that hamstring domestic energy production, all Bidenomics has done is take more money out of the pockets of the middle class,” Kemp said in a news release.
“While high prices continue to hit family budgets, hardworking Georgians deserve real relief and that's why I signed an executive order today to deliver it directly to them at the pump. Working with partners in the General Assembly, we'll continue to help Georgians weather the economic headwinds caused by this president, his administration, and their allies in Congress."