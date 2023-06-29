UPDATE: Visitation and funeral services have been announced for Master Police Officer Sheridan Lupo.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 3, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., and funeral services at 1 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at the Chattanooga National Cemetery. The service can be viewed on live stream here.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Chattanooga Police Department and the entire Hamilton County community are mourning the unexpected passing of Master Police Officer Sheridan Lupo yesterday.
MPO Lupo has served our community with dedication and commitment for the past 14 years.
Sheriff Austin Garrett and the men and women of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office expressed their condolences for MPO Ludo's passing.
Mayor Tim Kelly also said, "Very saddened to hear this news about Master Police Officer Lupo. He was a dedicated, tenured public servant whose absence will be felt and whose presence will be sorely missed. Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time."
Chris Mullinix, the president of one of the police unions, started a Go Fund Me to help cover the costs associated with MPO Lupo's passing. So far, it has already raised $5,000 for Lupo's family. If you would like to help, you can donate to the Go Fund Me here.
Many in the region have come forward to express their sympathy for MPO Lupo's family and colleagues.
"Our hearts and prayers go out tonight to the family, friends, and co-workers of Officer Sheridan Lupo of the Chattanooga police department," wrote the Soddy-Daisy Police Department. "You sir, were an exceptional officer."
MPO Lupo will be remembered as an exemplary public servant whose commitment to maintaining law and order, protecting citizens, and upholding the department's values was unparalleled. His loss will certainly be felt in the community for years to come.
The Chattanooga Police Department requests that everyone keep MPO Sheridan Lupo's family and friends in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.