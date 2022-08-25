Funeral arrangements have been announced for one of the officers killed in the helicopter crash in Marion County on Tuesday.
Visitation for Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Lee Russell will be held on August 27, from 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. at Brummitt Funeral Home in McKenzie, Tennessee.
A second visitation will be held on August 28, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Long Heights Baptist Church in McKenzie.
Sgt. Russell's funeral will begin at 3:00 p.m. following the second visitation.
Sgt. Russell was killed on Tuesday, along with Marion County Sheriff’s Department Det. Matt Blansett, in a helicopter crash.
The officers were using a THP helicopter to search for homegrown marijuana plants and destroy them.
Funeral arrangements for Det. Blansett have not been announced at this time.
