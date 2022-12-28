Those close to the victims of Christmas day's deadly car crash in Bradley County have announced a way to donate to the family.
Both Brittany and Dustin Dillard were killed and their three children were injured in a head-on collision on Waterlevel Highway Sunday.
A statement from Bradley County Schools said a positive prognosis is expected for all three of the children, and that there are several verified ways to donate to the family.
Charleston Elementary STEAM Academy will be accepting donations that will directly impact the Dillard children and a trust fund has been established by the CrossNet Baptist Network for long-term care of the boys, including education and health care.
After January 3, checks can be mailed to: CrossNet Baptist Network c/o Dillard Family 2707 North Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN 37312.
To help the Dillard family meet short-term needs, scan the QR code below to donate through Venmo or send donations through the Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union. Just tell the bank you are donating the "the Dillard family" under Kirk Campbell.