A Chattanooga basketball team needs community support.
Reach One Teach One UCA is wanting to send kids from underserved communities to Atlanta at the end of July.
On July 15, the organization will be fundraising by selling fried fish, pork chop sandwiches and hot dogs at the Calvary Church of Nazarene on 4400 Bonny Oaks Drive in Chattanooga from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The funds that Reach One Teach One raise on Saturday will send 35 kids who play for their travel basketball team to the Shaw Memorial Basketball Tournament in Atlanta from July 21 – 23.
This will also give the kids a vacation.
“Which we plan on taking them to White Waters, Six Flags or even Dave and Busters. We are just trying to give most of our kids vacations,” Reginald Yearby said.
The goal is to raise $3,000, that will cover hotel cost and meals for the kids as well.
Executive Director Reginald Yearby said many of the kids he works with do not get a summer vacation or have never been outside of Chattanooga city limits.
“It is very important to take our youth outside of what they see and be able to give them something new to see. It's important and also a lasting memory to give them something where they can sit back and say, 'I've been there before, and I went there with him, and build a brother hood,'” Yearby said.
Yearby said the opportunity will expose kids to more and help them dream bigger than their imagination.
“They can get outside of their normal environment and see something different. Maybe even see a pro basketball player and that will give them something to reach for. Most of our youth don't have anything to reach for, so we try to give them that platform, so they will be able to reach and be the best version of themselves,” Yearby said.
For the past five years, Reach One Teach One has been able to get a group of kids out of Chattanooga.
Yearby said the impact is everlasting.
“It gives them reasons to come back and other goals to shoot for. Most of our kids start off young and once they get of age, they become councilors and be able to pour back into the youth like other councilors were able to pour back into them,” Yearby said.
Donations can be made here.