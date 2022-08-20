Affordable housing has become a growing issue in Chattanooga. An event at Walden Club addressed how the lack of affordable housing has caused many to be unsheltered.
The Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition had a fundraiser Saturday evening.
It is the second one of its kind. The proceeds will go towards things like rent and other resources to keep people sheltered.
A silent auction was held with items ranging from paintings to an adorable poodle to address the homelessness crisis in Chattanooga.
"Large rise of families with children living in their vehicles. We are also seeing children in the encampments now. A lot of those families won't reach out for assistance," said Mike Smith, the Executive Director of the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition.
It is assistance that he said they desperately need and wants to break down the barriers of the stigma associated with it.
For Smith, being unsheltered hits close to home.
"My oldest memory was being homeless. A disconnect of people thinking that people didn't care, being less than, unwanted and then that's also what I hope to do in my career is to show that any person experiencing homelessness they are a whole human," said Smith.
People like guest Cole Guess wanted to help by bidding and putting money into the fundraiser. He bid for a mahogany blue colored bowl.
"The people out there-they are not always able to help themselves get on their feet. They need the help," he said.
The Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition reported homelessness has doubled in the last year, and increased 500 percent in the last five years.
What is the biggest driving factor for homelessness in Chattanooga?
"The largest is the lack of affordable housing. The rental increases in the market have not kept up with wage increases," said Smith,
"I think those people don't have a strive to get anywhere else and they are ok just being where they are at and that's just not the case,' said Guess.
Smith hoped the event made a true difference for those experiencing homelessness.
"I carry that trauma with me through my life and that is what one of the things we are hoping to do at the coalition is stop that trauma early on," said Smith.
He said they raised 9,100 and they are still accepting donations and volunteers. You can go to the homelesscoalition.org to help their goal of 15,000 dollars.