Funding for septic system repairs available for Walker County residents along the Chattanooga Creek watershed

Property owners along the Chattanooga Creek watershed in northwest Georgia are now eligible for grant funds to assist with the repair of failing septic systems.
The Limestone Valley Resource Conservation and Development Council secured the funding to support eligible property owners in Walker and Dade counties who live along the watershed in Rossville, Flintstone, High Point and portions of Lookout Mountain. A map of the watershed area is provided below.
Failing septic systems can contribute to bacteria and pollution within streams and creeks. Repairing septic problems reduces these pollution risks and improves local waterways. The septic repair program can assist property owners with up to 40% of the cost of a repair. All work is permitted and inspected by the local health department and upon completion of the repair, Limestone Valley reimburses the property owner up to 40%.
Interested property owners should contact Will Bontekoe, project manager, at 423-421-0555 or will@limestonevalley.org, for more information or to apply for funding.
In addition to the septic repairs, Limestone Valley plans to perform additional work in the Chattanooga Creek watershed to address urban runoff by installing a rain garden to capture and slow water in Rossville. The project will also work on agricultural lands to reduce runoff issues related to agriculture.
The project is financed in part through a grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under the Provisions of Section 319(h) of the Federal Water Pollution Control Act, as amended. Environmental Protection Division of the Department of Natural Resources, State of Georgia.