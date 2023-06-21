Bradley County's favorite K-9 deputy is officially retired.
The community came out to celebrate Joker, the K-9 deputy who was shot in the line of duty in September 2021.
"I'm kind of glad he's retiring now," said Deputy Eduardo Choate, Joker's handler. "I think he's done his part. He's done enough he served his time."
Choate was partnered with Joker for the dog's seven-year career. They spent every second together - working 12 hours a day and spending the rest of the time at home.
Two years ago, Joker was shot while chasing car theft suspects. He endured several surgeries, followed by months of recovery.
He did, eventually, return to work, but complications from his injuries sent him into an early retirement.
The people he served faithfully got the chance to say 'thank you' at his retirement ceremony Wednesday.
Throughout Joker's recovery, those same people and people far beyond Bradley County, Tennessee sent dozens of cards, gifts, and treats to show their support.
"Doing this job 20 plus years, sometimes you lose faith in people a little bit," said Choate. "And this just reinstated my faith in people again."
Joker was able to walk out of surgery on all four paws just months after he was shot, and ended up being well enough to return to work.
On his very first day back, he was able to track down drug suspects just yards from where he was shot.
His story inspired Joker's Law, a Tennessee bill that increased the penalty for injuring or killing a police animal, making it a felony.
"Not only is he part of the family but he's symbolic for what's good with East Tennessee," said Mark Hall, a former Tennessee state representative and the sponsor of Joker's Law. "He has changed legislation across the country and across the world."
In his career, Joker logged more than 650 calls and helped to take more than 100 people into custody.
Now after years of getting the bad guys, it's all smiles for him. He's transitioning from full-time officer to full-time good boy.
"Now, finally, he gets to go to a dog park," Choate said. "He gets to eat human food. He gets to go out with us when we go out."