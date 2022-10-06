Good morning, the streak of beautiful weather continues today. It will be cool this morning, followed by comfortable air by noon around 70, and then afternoon highs will top out in the upper 70s to 80. We’ll have a sunny sky and light and variable wind. Another lovely fall day! Tonight will be clear and not quite as cool with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Friday will be warm again in the upper 70s to 80. There will be a lot of blue and sunshine with a few clouds as a cold front passes over our area. The front will usher back cooler temperatures for the weekend with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. As for the mornings, Saturday will start in the 40s, and Sunday will be slightly colder in the mid-40s in Chattanooga. Several spots outside the city may start the day in the 30s. Both days will have abundant sunshine!
Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week with hit 75, 78, and 80, respectively with mostly sunny skies. Next rain chances look to be Thursday.