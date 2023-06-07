2024 Presidential Candidates
The following table (courtesy of ballotpedia.org) lists candidates who filed with the FEC to run for president. 

Some applicants used fictitious names; candidate names and party affiliations are written as they appeared on the FEC website when they initially filed with the FEC.

This list was last updated on May 30, 2023:

David Gibson

American Independent Conservative Party

Eric Jatod Edmond

American Independent Conservative Party

Michael Clark

American Independent Conservative Party

Roger Welton

American Independent Conservative Party

Scott Earnest Saunders

American Independent Conservative Party

Timothy Paul Jackson Jr.

American Independent Conservative Party

Vincent Wallace

American Independent Conservative Party

Christopher Alan Selke

American Independent Party

Christopher Gillen

American Independent Party

Douglas G. Hayward

American Independent Party

Dyron Marcus Wash

American Independent Party

Fuad Abdullahi

American Independent Party

George Wilson

American Independent Party

John Daly

American Independent Party

Justin Don Phillips

American Independent Party

Rico Cortez Dukes

American Independent Party

Shiloh Shiloh

American Independent Party

Loren Charles Janosky

American Party

Ade Oba Olukore

American People's Freedom Party

Hope Dir

American People's Freedom Party

Jason Alaniz

American People's Freedom Party

Quartterrio Morgan

American People's Freedom Party

Johnathan Merkwan

Communist Party

Robert James Walker

Communist Party

William Anthony Fera

Communist Party

Jease Gladden

Concerned Citizens Party of Connecticut

Dennis Mulins

Conservative Party

Michael Gaul

Conservative Party

Michael Lemon

Conservative Party

Timothy Neil Rushing

Constitutional Party

Katie Roedersheimer

D.C. Statehood Green Party

Aaron M. He

Democratic Party

Adam Ouariti

Democratic Party

Ajay Thaliath

Democratic Party

Alan Huddleston

Democratic Party

Alida Felton

Democratic Party

Antonio Marco Pantalo

Democratic Party

Armando Perez-Serrato

Democratic Party

Arse Vincent Cysewski

Democratic Party

Ashley Powell

Democratic Party

Azeem Hussein

Democratic Party

Benjamin Garcia

Democratic Party

Brian Matthew Owen

Democratic Party

Brittany A. Mckown

Democratic Party

Bryan James

Democratic Party

Carson Loveless

Democratic Party

Christin Noel Powers

Democratic Party

Christopher Campbell

Democratic Party

Dantwan Samuel Watkins

Democratic Party

David Barnard

Democratic Party

David Cash

Democratic Party

DC Jefferson

Democratic Party

Dorsey Porter

Democratic Party

Dustin Rorex

Democratic Party

Dykeba Lecole Rogers

Democratic Party

Earl Davis

Democratic Party

Erik Leckner

Democratic Party

Ethan Witzling Hamby

Democratic Party

Evette Rechelle Tippett

Democratic Party

Frank J. Lozada

Democratic Party

Gary Davis

Democratic Party

George Brucato

Democratic Party

Gerry Coleman

Democratic Party

Gibran Nicholas

Democratic Party

Gregory Marquis Thomas

Democratic Party

Heather Munoz

Democratic Party

Herbert Ezekiel Zeke Smyth

Democratic Party

Howard Dotson

Democratic Party

Hudson Theodore Zoller

Democratic Party

Hung Huynh Chan

Democratic Party

Isaiah Reid

Democratic Party

James Nixon

Democratic Party

James Orlando Ogle III

Democratic Party

Jennifer Astello

Democratic Party

Jennifer Lee Ann Ney

Democratic Party

Jennifer McMurray

Democratic Party

Jodie Smithson

Democratic Party

Joe Biden

Democratic Party

Joe Exotic

Democratic Party

John Gagliardi

Democratic Party

John Washington III

Democratic Party

Jonathan Tuan Tran

Democratic Party

Joseph Jay Manger

Democratic Party

Julie Jones

Democratic Party

Kacey Nicole Samples

Democratic Party

Kanye Dewayne Wilkerson

Democratic Party

Keira Anne Walker

Democratic Party

Keith Smith

Democratic Party

Kelan Farrell-Smith

Democratic Party

Kevin Gilroy

Democratic Party

Kristopher Lee Davis

Democratic Party

Larry D. Azevedo

Democratic Party

Lee Mercer Jr.

Democratic Party

Lee Rhodes

Democratic Party

Lindsay Kelch

Democratic Party

Lori Ann Henriques

Democratic Party

Marcus Alexander Branch

Democratic Party

Marianne Williamson

Democratic Party

Mark Stewart Greenstein

Democratic Party

Mary Clement

Democratic Party

Mattie Preston

Democratic Party

Michael D'Ottavio

Democratic Party

Michael D. Swing

Democratic Party

Michael Landingham

Democratic Party

Michael Soetaert

Democratic Party

Michael Tillinghast

Democratic Party

Michelle Hudson Hale

Democratic Party

Mikey Lane

Democratic Party

Nancy Elizabeth Rodriguez

Democratic Party

Nicolae Bunea

Democratic Party

Nita Mildred Rice

Democratic Party

Pedro J. Velez

Democratic Party

Randall Wick

Democratic Party

Richard Hale Nelson

Democratic Party

Riki Prado

Democratic Party

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Democratic Party

Robert Ion Moldafsky

Democratic Party

Rodger Lee Roose

Democratic Party

Roland Kwadwo Dela Agorkle

Democratic Party

Ron S. Bull

Democratic Party

Ryan McCarty

Democratic Party

Ryan P. Kirkpatrick

Democratic Party

Sae Hoon Park

Democratic Party

Sahmon Mustafa

Democratic Party

Saint Jermaine Endeley

Democratic Party

Samuel D'Amico

Democratic Party

Sean McGuire

Democratic Party

Seth Stewart

Democratic Party

Shabadjot Bharara

Democratic Party

Shinae Ahn

Democratic Party

Skyles Fitzgerald McAuley

Democratic Party

Stephen Alan Leon

Democratic Party

Steven Fleck

Democratic Party

Stuart Farber

Democratic Party

Sykema Powell

Democratic Party

Thomas Daly

Democratic Party

Thomas Francis Winterbottom

Democratic Party

Tiffany Gayle Keller

Democratic Party

Todd J. Ashcraft

Democratic Party

Trenita Walker

Democratic Party

Valentine Vidal

Democratic Party

Victoria Dawn Zieg

Democratic Party

Wayne J. Villines

Democratic Party

Wayne Pope

Democratic Party

Whitney Medearis

Democratic Party

William Gailey

Democratic Party

Willie Carter

Democratic Party

Steven Hudson

Democratic Socialists of America

Jonathon Ramos

Federalist Party

Naresh Vissa

Freedom Party

Adam Hollick

Green Party

Anita Belle

Green Party

Jackie Tate

Green Party

Mason Vicent Cysewski

Green Party

Randy Toler

Green Party

Robert Cooke IV

Green Party

Tyler Gray

Green Party

Debbie Wilson

Independence Party

Frederick Santiago

Independence Party

Harold Demby

Independence Party

Maximillian Hill

Independence Party

Patrick Dean Johnson

Independence Party

Paul Matthew Brough

Independence Party

Robert McMurrer

Independence Party

Tamerlane Bey

Independence Party

Adam Hennessey

Independent

Adam McBride

Independent

Adam Nicholas Paul

Independent

Alander Pulliam

Independent

Alec Jude Wilson

Independent

Alexander Joseph Sean Heidenreich

Independent

Alex Barrella

Independent

Alice Yancy Teague

Independent

Amber Byers

Independent

Andre Nero

Independent

Andrew Ashley

Independent

Andrew Heartdoc Chung

Independent

Andrew Kantor

Independent

Andrew Smreker

Independent

Andrew Townsend

Independent

Angela Dwyer

Independent

Angela Glass

Independent

Brett Allen Dillon

Independent

Brian Cox

Independent

Bruce Burbridge

Independent

Carlos Antonio De Bourbon-Montenegro

Independent

Chad Knight

Independent

Chad S. Larkey

Independent

Charles Junior Hodge

Independent

Christopher Hansen

Independent

Christopher Johnson

Independent

Christopher Lee Dias

Independent

Christopher Stried

Independent

Clayton Ressler

Independent

Clifford Griffin

Independent

Colton Hawk

Independent

Daniel Albert Ohlson

Independent

Daniel Clark

Independent

Daniel Isler

Independent

Danielle Delouise Dixon

Independent

David Bounds

Independent

David Klotzbuecher

Independent

David Michael Darnell

Independent

Dennis A. Diaz

Independent

Dennis Lory Lane

Independent

Dennis Torii Jr.

Independent

Diana Chika

Independent

Donnis Griffin

Independent

Dustin James Horst

Independent

Dustin James Mahurin

Independent

Edward Carlton Jewell Sr.

Independent

Edward Lee Nash

Independent

Emory Vaughn

Independent

Eric Atkinson

Independent

Erick Toks Ekundayo

Independent

Eric Meiring

Independent

Frederick Taylor Patterson

Independent

Gavin Bonney

Independent

Georgia Juliette Bartylla-Bernard

Independent

Glenn Scott Allistair Simpson

Independent

Glynndeavin von Fox

Independent

Gott Lally

Independent

Gregory Litzenberg

Independent

Gregory Marcus Carter

Independent

Howard Russell Cohen

Independent

Hubert Sean Francisco

Independent

Huhnkie Lee

Independent

Ian Netupsky

Independent

Irina D'Amato

Independent

Jacob Matthew Parker

Independent

Jacob Suarez

Independent

James Bills

Independent

James Goodale

Independent

Jaquan Curry

Independent

Jeremy Shane Bernheisel

Independent

Jesse Corson

Independent

Joanne Noto

Independent

JoeLarry Hunter

Independent

John Brubaker

Independent

John Gwin Jr.

Independent

John Keehner

Independent

John McGlover

Independent

John Roy Brooks

Independent

Jojo Camp

Independent

Jonathan Fitzpatrick

Independent

Jon Castenada

Independent

Jon Edward Stasevich

Independent

Joseph Foreman

Independent

Joseph Zedan

Independent

Joshua Chiartas

Independent

Joshua Gray

Independent

Julian Bishop Lewis

Independent

Justin Edward Hamilton

Independent

Kelvin Brewton

Independent

Kelvin Gerad Davis

Independent

Kevin Palmer Smith

Independent

Kevin West

Independent

Khistina Dejean

Independent

Kurios I

Independent

Kyle Alexander Sherman

Independent

Kyle Kenley Kopitke

Independent

La'Rasha Washington

Independent

Lisa Miel Matejka

Independent

Mark Charles Fitzgerald

Independent

Martin Blake

Independent

Mathew Lee Tyler

Independent

Matthew Dolan

Independent

Matthew Harding

Independent

Melissa Milhorn

Independent

Michael David Anthony

Independent

Michael Edward Jorgensen

Independent

Michael Hood

Independent

Michael Zayas

Independent

Michelle A. Miser

Independent

Mykal Anstrom

Independent

Natia Langston-Valenzuela

Independent

Nicholas Lance

Independent

Nicholas Luppino

Independent

Nicholas Parham

Independent

Nikolette Hastings

Independent

Paul Manion

Independent

Phillip Drake

Independent

Phillip Emerson

Independent

President Boddie

Independent

Princess Khadijah M. Pres Jacob-Fambro

Independent

Regina D. DiSilvestro

Independent

Richard John Walters

Independent

Robert Francis Lungo

Independent

Robert Humphrey

Independent

Robert Lee

Independent

Robert Wells

Independent

Robert Wendell Smith

Independent

Robin Mitchell

Independent

Rod Mack

Independent

Romero Awtro Crawford

Independent

Ronaliseya Renea Stoudemire

Independent

Sammy Garret

Independent

Samuel B. Hoff

Independent

Samuel Lyndell Powell

Independent

Saundra Lou Edgell

Independent

Scott Aiden Gardner

Independent

Scott Wayne Nelson

Independent

Sharon E. Brooks

Independent

Shear'Ree Shear'Ree

Independent

Sheila Robinson

Independent

Shiva Ayyadurai

Independent

Sorinne Ardeleanu

Independent

Suzzanna V. Tanner

Independent

Tamiko Powell

Independent

Tanya Pearson

Independent

Terrance Abraham

Independent

Thomas Edward Burton

Independent

Thomas James Kidd

Independent

Tiffany Shawn Ford

Independent

Tina Rose

Independent

TJ Elgin

Independent

Toby Martini

Independent

Tony Zorc

Independent

Van Kent

Independent

Vincent Cordova

Independent

Wenona Gardner

Independent

Wesley Todd Inselman

Independent

William Farms

Independent

William G. Jackson

Independent

William Wallace

Independent

Willita Bush-Boyd

Independent

Wyatt Endres

Independent

James Brandon Garretson

Independent American Party

Pamela Rocker

Independent American Party

Mary Tadeshe

Independent Conservative Democratic Party

Matthew Walter Chandler

Jewish/Christian National Party

Tevin Handford

Liberal Party

Aaron Avouris

Libertarian Party

Antonio Gagnon

Libertarian Party

Beau Lindsey

Libertarian Party

Chase Oliver

Libertarian Party

David Dunlap

Libertarian Party

David Reed DeSilva

Libertarian Party

Hugo Valdez Garcia

Libertarian Party

Jacob Hornberger

Libertarian Party

Jon Stewart

Libertarian Party

Joshua Rodriguez

Libertarian Party

Kevin Babicz

Libertarian Party

Kevin Tucker

Libertarian Party

Lars Mapstead

Libertarian Party

Melissa Biondi

Libertarian Party

Mike ter Maat

Libertarian Party

Raymond Dude Wagner

Libertarian Party

Russell DeLeon

Libertarian Party

Seymour Art Lee

Libertarian Party

Jacob Stephen Levine

Moderate Party

Robert Allen Weeks Jr.

New Alliance Party

Aaron Grotta

Nonpartisan

Aaron Taylor

Nonpartisan

Adam Charles Lewis

Nonpartisan

Ahmad Saide

Nonpartisan

Alexander David Hooper

Nonpartisan

Alexander Jule

Nonpartisan

Alexis Jean Cloute

Nonpartisan

Amanda Dunavant

Nonpartisan

Andreas Lerma

Nonpartisan

Anna Marie Carter

Nonpartisan

Ann Yeager

Nonpartisan

Arthur Van Houten

Nonpartisan

Ashaki Noni Nichols

Nonpartisan

Benjamin Stewart

Nonpartisan

Brandon Jamal Shipman

Nonpartisan

Brian Korn

Nonpartisan

Brian Mannix

Nonpartisan

Bruce John Kenneway

Nonpartisan

Bryan Daniel Procuk

Nonpartisan

Caleb McKean

Nonpartisan

Carmelo Pinnavaria

Nonpartisan

Chad Lottenville

Nonpartisan

Chance Trahan

Nonpartisan

Charles Chun Pang

Nonpartisan

Charles Todd Sullivan

Nonpartisan

Chez Mann

Nonpartisan

Chris Adam Valentine

Nonpartisan

Chris Merrill De La Torre

Nonpartisan

Christian John DeMarco

Nonpartisan

Christina Greathouse

Nonpartisan

Christine Charyton

Nonpartisan

Christopher Garrity

Nonpartisan

Christopher Price Lytle

Nonpartisan

Craig Paxson

Nonpartisan

Daniel Louis Levine

Nonpartisan

Daniel Paul Francis

Nonpartisan

Danny Ray Vasquez

Nonpartisan

Darryl Cedric White

Nonpartisan

David Bardol

Nonpartisan

David Jon Sponheim

Nonpartisan

David Kay

Nonpartisan

David Raphael

Nonpartisan

David Tuxhorn

Nonpartisan

Debra Vanessa White

Nonpartisan

Dennis Kevin Cox Jr.

Nonpartisan

Dennis Vandusen-Torres

Nonpartisan

Doug Jenkins

Nonpartisan

Dylan Valenti

Nonpartisan

Eduardo Uvalle

Nonpartisan

Eric Bolin

Nonpartisan

Eric Kryzenske

Nonpartisan

Ernest Deering

Nonpartisan

Ethan R. Richards

Nonpartisan

Francis Lorenz

Nonpartisan

Frank Castellucci III

Nonpartisan

Franklin Deleno Rutherford III

Nonpartisan

Gary Lambert Jr.

Nonpartisan

Glenda Jo Woodward

Nonpartisan

Halloran Leonard Yeah

Nonpartisan

Harvey Brown

Nonpartisan

Heather Alexandra Nunn

Nonpartisan

Heath R. Gorney

Nonpartisan

Insley Evans

Nonpartisan

Ivory Patton

Nonpartisan

Jackie Knight

Nonpartisan

Jade Velarde

Nonpartisan

Jaha Hughes

Nonpartisan

James Altucher

Nonpartisan

James Earle Fudge

Nonpartisan

James Martinez

Nonpartisan

Janet Parker

Nonpartisan

Jasen Lemar Edwards

Nonpartisan

Jasmine Sherman

Nonpartisan

Jason Hershey

Nonpartisan

Jason J. Gambert

Nonpartisan

Jason John Juarez

Nonpartisan

Jason Michael Kidd

Nonpartisan

Jeffrey Magner

Nonpartisan

Jennifer Gillis

Nonpartisan

Jerry Leon Carroll

Nonpartisan

Jesse Dwight Gladden

Nonpartisan

Jimmy Edward Harvey

Nonpartisan

Joe Schaufele

Nonpartisan

John Philip Lograsso

Nonpartisan

Jonathan Hardin

Nonpartisan

Jonathan Thomas Bailey

Nonpartisan

Joseph Luis Gonzaga III

Nonpartisan

Joshua Aron Fritz

Nonpartisan

Juan Rullan

Nonpartisan

Keith S. Jacobs

Nonpartisan

Kerry Simmons

Nonpartisan

Kevin Alexander Davies

Nonpartisan

Kristie Shaver

Nonpartisan

Larry Johnson

Nonpartisan

Larry Vanpool

Nonpartisan

Lashondra Dionne Winters

Nonpartisan

Laurah Guillen

Nonpartisan

Loreal Richey

Nonpartisan

Marcus Eric Byrd

Nonpartisan

Mark Alan Eberwine

Nonpartisan

Mark Robert Marcellini

Nonpartisan

Marlaina Whitney Gedes

Nonpartisan

Marty Errin Snider

Nonpartisan

Matthew Austin Imholte

Nonpartisan

Matthew Coe Buchanan

Nonpartisan

Matthew D. Pinnavaia

Nonpartisan

Melinda Daugherty

Nonpartisan

Michael Anderson

Nonpartisan

Michael Harbour

Nonpartisan

Michael Jenkins

Nonpartisan

Michael Morini

Nonpartisan

Michael Robert Fusco

Nonpartisan

Michael W. Barbine

Nonpartisan

Miguel Rosales

Nonpartisan

Mitchell Ebata

Nonpartisan

Nicholas Biller

Nonpartisan

Nicholas Gray

Nonpartisan

Nick Marks

Nonpartisan

Omar Jamil Boulos

Nonpartisan

Patrick Beck

Nonpartisan

Patrick Chapman

Nonpartisan

Paul B. Collingwood

Nonpartisan

Peter Quaglia

Nonpartisan

Peter Sharma

Nonpartisan

Ramon Navarro

Nonpartisan

Ramon William Tripp

Nonpartisan

Raoul Kennedy

Nonpartisan

Raymond Lynn Stahle

Nonpartisan

Richard James Casey

Nonpartisan

Richard Kale Fitzgerald

Nonpartisan

Richard Lee Matheson

Nonpartisan

Robert Chapman

Nonpartisan

Rocky Dean Crawford

Nonpartisan

Rodolfo Pina Jr.

Nonpartisan

Roelin Lee Davis

Nonpartisan

Royce Marie Patton

Nonpartisan

Ryan Kocak

Nonpartisan

Scott Allen Himrod

Nonpartisan

Scott Conroy Palmer

Nonpartisan

Sexy Vegan

Nonpartisan

Shayne Matthew Robinson

Nonpartisan

Simone Dickson

Nonpartisan

Spencer Brandkamp

Nonpartisan

Tara Frost

Nonpartisan

Temperance Lance-Council

Nonpartisan

Thomas Erickson

Nonpartisan

Tommie Lee Allen IV

Nonpartisan

Tonya Michelle Jennings

Nonpartisan

Vanderelmo James Acevedo Diaz

Nonpartisan

William Cody Nalbach

Nonpartisan

William Lambert

Nonpartisan

William Robert Connors

Nonpartisan

Wilson Jack

Nonpartisan

Wisdom Zerit Teklay

Nonpartisan

Zachary Krueger

Nonpartisan

A.C. Toulme

One Earth Party

Casey Hardison

Other

Dan Knight

Other

Eliud Resendez

Other

Howie Hawkins

Other

Joshua David Usera

Other

Michael Floyd

Other

Mike Martisko

Other

Mohammad Kabir

Other

Nicholas Mantanona

Other

Pamela M. Pinkney Butts

Other

David Murdock

Peace and Freedom Party

Jackson Stewart

Peace and Freedom Party

Christopher Robert Jones

People Over Politics Party

Lanormaya Williams

People Over Politics Party

Marc Rosenkrans

People Over Politics Party

Barbara Stone

People's Party

Michael Sigmon

Progressive Party

Tony Jones

Reform Party

Aaron Day

Republican Party

Adam Michael Dunn

Republican Party

Adam Michael Hougland

Republican Party

Alan Spears

Republican Party

Albert Harshaw

Republican Party

Andrew L. Everett

Republican Party

Andrew Robert Kwiatkowski

Republican Party

Angela Marie Walls-Windhauser

Republican Party

Angela Redovian

Republican Party

Angel Michael Crockford

Republican Party

Anthony Jason Hudson

Republican Party

Anthony Llanes

Republican Party

Anthony Primo Darpino

Republican Party

Asa Hutchinson

Republican Party

Audrey Conrad

Republican Party

Ava C. Solomon

Republican Party

Barak Zilberberg

Republican Party

Bradley Scott Hartliep

Republican Party

Brandon Gonce

Republican Party

Brian Friend

Republican Party

Brian Jerral Wesson

Republican Party

Brian Patrick Stack

Republican Party

Byron K. Ross

Republican Party

Caleb James Guay

Republican Party

Carmine Marranzino

Republican Party

Carrie Mae Marcy

Republican Party

Charles Moss

Republican Party

Cherunda Lynn Fox

Republican Party

Christopher J. Olkowski

Republican Party

Christopher Pettenaro

Republican Party

Christopher Robert Russell

Republican Party

Christopher Tillis

Republican Party

Chris Welton

Republican Party

Cody Hoover

Republican Party

Corey Stapleton

Republican Party

Crusificio Gambino

Republican Party

Dale Webb

Republican Party

Daniel R. Schaller

Republican Party

Darin Johnson

Republican Party

David Emerson

Republican Party

David Lee Shoup

Republican Party

David Raphael Herz

Republican Party

David Terpening

Republican Party

David Wayne Touchet

Republican Party

Dawn Wentworth

Republican Party

Deonna Dieter

Republican Party

Derek Chowen

Republican Party

Desmond Moore

Republican Party

Donald Faulknor Jr.

Republican Party

Donald Frayer

Republican Party

Donald Mays Kjornes

Republican Party

Donald Trump

Republican Party

Dustin Arron Monroe

Republican Party

Edward Lee Brinkley

Republican Party

Efrain DeJesus

Republican Party

Eric Jon Boerner

Republican Party

Erick Cid

Republican Party

Eric L. Mortimore

Republican Party

Eric Scott Cavanagh

Republican Party

Eric Walleck

Republican Party

Eugene Hunt Jr.

Republican Party

Fareed Anderson

Republican Party

Felipe Rios

Republican Party

Flory Louis Seidel

Republican Party

Floyd Neal Petri

Republican Party

Gerald Defelice

Republican Party

Gerald John Jennings

Republican Party

Greg Litman Sembower

Republican Party

Gregory Scott Van Huisen

Republican Party

Greg Walton

Republican Party

Harrison Reinbeck

Republican Party

Hugo Aguilar

Republican Party

Islam Karam Mossaad

Republican Party

Jack Sparks

Republican Party

Jacob Meiers

Republican Party

Jacob Taiwo Familoni

Republican Party

Jacob William McKenzie

Republican Party

Jamall Ali Chestnut

Republican Party

James B. Bouton

Republican Party

James Everett Aguilar

Republican Party

James J. Dunn

Republican Party

James Meroney

Republican Party

James Paris Firmani

Republican Party

James Peterson

Republican Party

Jared Huffman

Republican Party

Jay P. Pridmore

Republican Party

Jeffory Heath

Republican Party

Jeffrey Wiebens

Republican Party

Jennifer Alameda

Republican Party

Jennifer Hidrogo

Republican Party

Jeremiah Newman

Republican Party

Jeremy J. Kluesner

Republican Party

Jeremy Kelly

Republican Party

Jeremy Kinman

Republican Party

Jesse Streeter

Republican Party

Jessica Brown

Republican Party

Jesus B. Torres

Republican Party

Jesus Torres

Republican Party

Jim Alexander Norris

Republican Party

Jody Daniel King

Republican Party

Joe D. Shepard

Republican Party

Joel Larson

Republican Party

John Fischer

Republican Party

John Franklin Wadley

Republican Party

John Gabriel Dvorak

Republican Party

John Roco

Republican Party

John Schiess

Republican Party

Jonathan Mitchell

Republican Party

Jonathan Rosen

Republican Party

Jonathan Wesberry

Republican Party

Joselito Santiago-Matias

Republican Party

Joseph Anthony Gervasio

Republican Party

Joseph Arthur Stetson

Republican Party

Joseph Collins

Republican Party

Joseph Hoinski

Republican Party

Jose Santos Cortes

Republican Party

Joshua R. Schmitz

Republican Party

Julie Meyer

Republican Party

Justin Byrd

Republican Party

Justin C. Robbins

Republican Party

Justin Thompson

Republican Party

Kandy Kaye Horn

Republican Party

Karen Elaine Shafford

Republican Party

Keith Charles Shaffer

Republican Party

Kevin Eugene St John

Republican Party

Kurry John Seymour

Republican Party

Kwame Khary Boyd

Republican Party

Kyle Kennedy

Republican Party

Larry Elder

Republican Party

Liam Sutman

Republican Party

Lincoln Chambers Adams

Republican Party

Lonnie Wills

Republican Party

Lucy Liao Master

Republican Party

Luis Jimenez

Republican Party

Mark Duane Jacobs

Republican Party

Mark Grauwelman

Republican Party

Marte Cooksey

Republican Party

Marty Moss

Republican Party

Mary Villaverde Morse

Republican Party

Matthew Duane Rasey

Republican Party

Matthew Joseph Murphy

Republican Party

Matthew Madsen

Republican Party

Mattie Joy Johnson

Republican Party

Michael Alan Vivroux

Republican Party

Michael Bannon

Republican Party

Michael Bickelmeyer

Republican Party

Michael Charles Stoll

Republican Party

Michael Curtis

Republican Party

Michael Jeffrey Ruoho

Republican Party

Michael Matthew Gibbons

Republican Party

Michael Palmer

Republican Party

Michele Lynn Jakubowski

Republican Party

Mike Ledbetter

Republican Party

Mike Pence

Republican Party

Monique Laurette Spalding

Republican Party

Nicholas Joseph Rains Anoai

Republican Party

Nicholas Samuel Gonzales

Republican Party

Nikki Haley

Republican Party

Obioku Bassey Obotette

Republican Party

Paij Boring

Republican Party

Patricia Nicklaus

Republican Party

Patrick Henry Fourroux

Republican Party

Paul Alexander Bravo

Republican Party

Paul Robert Miller

Republican Party

Perry Johnson

Republican Party

Preston Tyler Struve

Republican Party

Rachel Hannah Swift

Republican Party

Rafael Jones

Republican Party

Ralph Anthony Pelusi

Republican Party

Randy Gerber

Republican Party

Rebecca Gail Abair

Republican Party

Richard Blake Rogers

Republican Party

Richard C. Hoefer

Republican Party

Richard C. Mcsorley

Republican Party

Richard Curtiss

Republican Party

Robert Malone

Republican Party

Robert Michael Duncan

Republican Party

Robert Sherwood

Republican Party

Rodney Lee Lammers

Republican Party

Roger Lee Hughes

Republican Party

Rollan Roberts

Republican Party

Ron DeSantis

Republican Party

Ryan Binkley

Republican Party

Ryan David Novak

Republican Party

Ryan Stephen Ehrenreich

Republican Party

Samuel Levi Hurt

Republican Party

Saul Remi Hernandez

Republican Party

Scott Alan Stratman

Republican Party

Scott Milam Townsend

Republican Party

Scott Preston Schafer

Republican Party

Sebastian Stewart

Republican Party

Serrice Holman

Republican Party

Shaun Savage

Republican Party

Shawna Lyn Mccallister

Republican Party

Shawn Asberry

Republican Party

Shelley Faye Holy

Republican Party

Shmuel Goldstein

Republican Party

Shontrell Johnson

Republican Party

Stanley Clint Beatty

Republican Party

Stefan Lowe

Republican Party

Stephanie Noelle Denny

Republican Party

Stephen Bradley Comley Sr.

Republican Party

Stephen Glass

Republican Party

Steve Laffey

Republican Party

Steven Kross

Republican Party

Susan Resch

Republican Party

Talalupe Fonzie Vavao

Republican Party

Terrance James Harvey

Republican Party

Thomas Sheppard

Republican Party

Timothy Michael Villari

Republican Party

Timothy Rachal

Republican Party

Tim Scott

Republican Party

Tina Jayne Hahn

Republican Party

TJ Wallace

Republican Party

Traci Ann Sandrick

Republican Party

Travis Keith Lang

Republican Party

Tyrone Jamison

Republican Party

Valerie Coleman

Republican Party

Valma Kitt Paul

Republican Party

Vivek Ramaswamy

Republican Party

Walter Douglas Clapp

Republican Party

Washington Blask

Republican Party

William Anderson Beauford

Republican Party

Ralph Tingle

Resource Party

Malcolm Alexander-Neal

U.S. Taxpayers Party

Andrew Joseph O'Donnell

Unaffiliated

Antony Handal

Unaffiliated

Brandon Hugh Parker

Unaffiliated

Bret Popp

Unaffiliated

Brittany Nichole Jones

Unaffiliated

Christen Erika Johnson

Unaffiliated

Christopher Dennis Hull

Unaffiliated

Christopher Florquist

Unaffiliated

Dana R. Bradley

Unaffiliated

Daniel Behrman

Unaffiliated

Jeff Paul

Unaffiliated

Joseph Martin

Unaffiliated

Judah B. Wilson

Unaffiliated

Lance Brookins

Unaffiliated

Mark Bamundo

Unaffiliated

Matt Guilland

Unaffiliated

Matthew Jackson

Unaffiliated

Michael Busa

Unaffiliated

Morris Thompson

Unaffiliated

Sam Dependahl

Unaffiliated

Taylor Sullivan

Unaffiliated

Zachary Michael Burell

Unaffiliated

Zane Baize

Unaffiliated

Michael Banks

Veterans Party of America Party