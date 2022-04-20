Full 2022 schedule announced for the 35th season of Chattanooga's 'Nightfall' festival

Chattanooga’s annual, free, outdoor summer music festival has announced its 35th season in the Scenic City.
The 15-week season will begin on May 27th at Miller Park and continue every Friday through Sept. 2nd.
Check out the full 2022 schedule here.
Come early and shop handmade artisan goods during the Nightfall Art Market in Miller Park beginning at 6:00 p.m.
Beverage ticket sales & food trucks begin selling at 6:30 p.m.
Celebrating its 35th season in 2022, Nightfall features a broad spectrum of musical genres performed by superior national and international artists.
The new Miller Park will feature artisans, lawn games, and family-friendly activities that are fun for everyone.
"More than just a combination of great music and concessions, Nightfall has brought us together as a community. With careful attention to artist selections, Nightfall offers a musical lineup as diverse as the faces in the crowd and helps enrich Chattanooga's cultural offerings."