The Chattanooga Beer and Wrecker Board was delayed for about an hour Thursday.
The meeting was put on hold after a representative from zoning failed to appear to approve those requests.
Board members were frustrated while waiting for a zoning representative for the third straight meeting to get updates and answers from the city's zoning office.
Attendees say this has happened in the past few weeks and that they’re missing work to come to these meetings.
An application for a beer permit from the city requires several things including passing fire, building and zoning inspections, and the absence of any one of them typically requires the applicant wait until the next board meeting. The board meets on the first and third Thursday of the month.
After some scurrying from the mayor’s office, someone from zoning arrived after an almost hour delay to make approvals.
Ellis Smith with the Mayor's Office shared this statement regarding the meeting's delay,
"The mayor’s office today became aware that there are several technical issues with staff notifications that we are already working to resolve. The administration is grateful to our hardworking volunteer board members for their patience and diligence. We do not anticipate this being a recurring issue."
During the meeting, City Beer Officer Jason Wood discussed his talks with Blue Light owner Brian Joyce and updated the board on the resolution the city has reached regarding safety and security measures at the club.
Wood stated the latest talks with Joyce have been productive.
The resolution was agreed upon in October 2022 following the revocation of Blue Light's beer license for six incidents including an owner consuming alcohol on premise, selling beer off-premise, operating a disorderly place and failing to report disorders.
In November 2021, the beer board heard a long list of violations that occurred from September to October 2021.
Board members say trouble around the business started almost immediately after it opened in August 2021.
Wood also told the board he still had several questions regarding the interpretation and implementation of Dallas' Law, which went into effect Jan. 1st.
It requires anybody working security or checking IDs at an establishment or event serving alcohol to have a newly created certification.
Board members asked for more clarification those responsible for telling restaurant and bar owners or event planners that the law has been in effect since Jan. 1 or what it does.