Good Friday! We will see temps falling fast tonight, down into the low to mid-20s by Saturday morning! If you can hold off on the yardwork for a few hours it will be nice in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies and a high of 52. Sunday gets even better with a mix of sun and clouds and temps ranging from 35 in the morning to 59 in the afternoon. Look for the full moon Sunday night.
Next week will start even better with highs reaching the low 60s Monday and Tuesday. Skies will be partly cloudy both days.
A slow-moving system will, once again, bring rainfall to the area Wednesday and Thursday. Both days will sport temps still in the 60s.
We may cool a little next Friday with the high dropping to 58, but that is still a few degrees above the average high for that day of 54.
