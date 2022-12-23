T.G.I.F, everyone! It’s been a frigid Friday around the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures dropped down into the single-digits this morning, and only warmed into the teens this afternoon. Tonight, we’re looking at more frigid weather for the region. Look for partly clear skies with overnight lows dropping down into the single-digits once again. Wind chills will remain well below zero through midday Saturday.
Christmas Eve will feature plenty of sunshine and very cold conditions. Daytime highs will only be in the mid-20s. Due to the extreme cold and dangerous wind chills, Saturday will once again be a Storm Alert Weather Day.
Christmas Day will feature plenty of sunshine! Look for a morning start in the single-digits and lower 10s, with daytime highs warming into the lower 30s.
A weak clipper system dives down from the north bringing clouds to the area on Monday. Highs will warm into the mid-30s. Enough moisture may be present Monday night for a few flurries or snow showers.
Tuesday through the end of next week will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with a warming trend. Daytime highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-40s, then low, mid, then upper 50s by the end of the week!