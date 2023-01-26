7 day forecast
baron
Good Thursday.  After some cold and even a few flurries flying around, we will see even colder air with partly cloudy skies moving in tonight.  Lows will plunge into the mid to upper 20s Friday morning.   We will be dry and cool all day Friday with the high reaching 51 under mostly sunny skies.  It will be a little breezy at times as well.
 
Saturday will start chilly with a low of 31.  However, Saturday afternoon will be amazing with lots of sunshine and a high of 57!
 
More rain showers will move through Sunday around lunchtime and linger on and off until the overnight hours of Monday morning.  Temps Sunday will range from 41 to 53.
 
Monday we will clear out a bit with more mild weather settling in.  Lows will be in the low 40s and highs in the upper 50s Monday.
 
Even more rain is scheduled for the middle of next week.
 
David Karnes