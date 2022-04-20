A Soddy Daisy High School senior was diagnosed with cancer this month, and he is now going through chemotherapy. His family and friends are trying to raise money to help with bills and have asked for blood donations.
The young man's dad said if it weren't for blood transfusions, his son might not have made it alive when he was admitted into the hospital, and his loved ones are trying to see him get better which will take the support of the community.
Sometimes the end of a school year doesn't go as expected.
Ryan Beihoffer, is a bright student, his name is on the board of Soddy Daisy High School for his high SAT scores.
"He's very smart, he is always teaching me something new," said Sarah Beth Bradley, his girlfriend.
However, Ryan is unable to sit among his classmates for his senior year, or play on the Lacrosse team.
"Ryan has been captain for the past two years, and at practice and games he is always pushing everybody," said Sam Schofield, one of his close friends and Lacrosse teammates.
A tragic leukemia diagnosis has left Ryan in the children's hospital in Erlanger, where his dad Jess Beihoffer said Ryan could stay anywhere from several weeks to 8 months.
"The last thing on our mind was that we were going to get immediately admitted into the hospital, so it was kind of a shock," said Jess.
When Ryan's girlfriend roams the hallways, she said it feels empty and she misses him but she's hopeful he can beat it.
His friends and family said, in the field, in the classroom, and in everyday life Ryan is determined and that same spirit of determination is fueling him as he fights cancer.
"It's curable, so there is a lot of optimism. I don't want to hide the fact that I am terrified," said Jess.
He can't beat cancer alone however, he needs help to save his life.
"If I had to ask for one thing, it would be to donate blood, donate palettes," said Jess.
For his family, it would be donations. Some of the things they are doing are selling shirts, bracelets and pins.
"For helping pay bills and getting food," said Bradley.
So that they can get to the other end of this, where a recovered Ryan Beihoffer goes to college and does all the things he's looked forward to.
"We were confident that he is going to be able to fulfill those dreams, it's not a question of if, it's a question of when," said Jess.
Here are links to ways you can help Ryan:
At Blood Assurance, you can donate in Ryan Beihoffer's name.
Lana's Love, an organization that has been bringing food once a week to cancer patients.
Sports Spectrum is a place to buy items to help with the costs. You can use the code RYAN22.