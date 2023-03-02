Good Thursday. Scattered showers on and off through the evening. Friday is a Storm Alert weather day. From mid-morning to early afternoon, we will have a quick-moving line of storms moving through that will bring a chance of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Sustained winds will blow from the SW at 25-35 mph with gusts up to 60. Expect possible power outages with downed tree limbs and power lines. Highs Friday will be in the low 70s.
The weekend looks great. Saturday will be mostly sunny with a low of 43 and a high of 66. Sunday will range from 40 to 69.
Next week will start awesome with sunshine and a high of 74 Monday. The rest of the week will sport a chance for showers with a significant cool-down coming toward the end of the week.
