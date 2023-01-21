Green Shift crews with the Chattanooga Fire Department worked a car fire Friday night that was several hundred feet in the woods.
A CFD spokesperson says the call came in as an explosion at just before after 8:15 p.m.
On arrival, firefighters found a truck engulfed in flames located on a railroad access road off of Lightfoot Mill Road at Youngstown Road.
Crews then called Brush Truck 10 to make access and extinguish the fire.
The Chattanooga Fire Department says the fire is under investigation at this time.
Quint 6, Ladder 7, Squad 7, Battalion 2, Brush Truck 10, UTV 10 and CPD all responded to this call.