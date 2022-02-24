Good Thursday. We should have a nice, warm evening with mostly cloudy skies and temps falling through the 60s.
We still have some minor creek flooding around the area, but that is expected to subside through tomorrow. Friday will start with a few rain showers in the early morning. I don't expect much, maybe up to .10". As they clear out, cooler weather will start moving in. Friday afternoon will be partly cloudy with a high of 56.
Saturday will be chilly with temps ranging from 37 in the morning to 49 in the afternoon. We will have mostly cloudy skies with rain showers moving in late Saturday night into Sunday morning. This rain will be heavier with .5" to 1" falling through the overnight.
Monday will be a great day with a cold start in the low 30s, but sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s by the afternoon.
Tuesday through Friday looks great. A few clouds, but dry all week with highs in the low 60s.
