Good morning, we have another batch of rain moving across the area associated with a cold front. Showers are scattered and should finish in Chattanooga by 8am and our far eastern communities by 10am. Ahead of the front, it is mild outside in the 60s at 4am, but temperatures will drop this morning as the front passes to around 50 degrees. Then, it’ll only warm back up to the mid-50s for the afternoon. Clouds will gradually clear today, so by mid to late afternoon, there will be more sunshine. This Friday evening will be mostly clear in the 40s. Then, overnight clouds will increase again with lows around freezing.
Saturday will be a cool and mostly cloudy day with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s. There is a slim chance for a spotty sprinkle/snow flurry Saturday morning for areas north of Chattanooga. Even though it will be cool, Saturday will be the better day for outdoor plans this weekend. Sunday will be rainy. Showers will start up about 11pm-midnight Saturday night and continue through all of Sunday morning, likely not wrapping up until early afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.
We finally get nice weather next week! Monday will be sunny with highs in the mid-50s. Tuesday will have some high, thin clouds and reach the low 60s. Then, the rest of the week will be mainly sunny and mild in the 60s.