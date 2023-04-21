The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says a chase on Friday morning ended with the arrests of a man and a minor who was behind the wheel.
It started around 12:45am at the intersection of Lightfoot Mill and Bonny Oaks Drive.
The HCSO says the deputy discovered the car was stolen out of Chattanooga while verifying the registration and tried to stop the car but the driver fled, leading to a chase.
The HCSO says the suspect reached speeds of almost 110 MPH in 40 MPH zones while passing vehicles on the wrong side of the road.
After officers pursued the suspects in the areas of Jersey Pike, Shallowford Road, Tunnel Boulevard, and Brainerd Road, the suspects ditched the car in the 200 block of Elmwood Drive.
The HCSO says the car rolled back down a driveway after the suspects got out of it and hit a deputy’s patrol car on the left front side, causing minor damage.
Both suspects were eventually found and taken in to custody.
The HCSO says the passenger, Allen Collins, is charged with Evading Arrest and Theft of Property.
The driver, whose name is not being released because he or she is a minor, is charged with Theft of Property, Driving without License, Evading Arrest, Reckless Endangerment, Failure to stop for Stop Sign, Speeding, and Traffic Control Device.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.