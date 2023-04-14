Good afternoon, the scattered downpours and storms will continue for the rest of the afternoon until about 6pm ET this evening. Past 6 o’clock, a spotty shower chance will remain, but it will dwindle as the night progresses. Evening temperatures will generally be in the 60s with overnight lows in the low 50s with a mostly to partly cloudy sky.
Saturday will be a beautiful day with a nice mix of sun and clouds and warm afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. There will be a slim chance for a daytime shower, but most likely, enjoy your dry Saturday. Then, Saturday night scattered rain chances will return. Sunday early morning will have some scattered showers/storms with another batch possible from about 10am to 3pm ET as a cold front passes our area from west to east. Once the front passes your location, there will be breaks in the clouds for sunshine with highs in the low 70s on Sunday. It’ll also be windy with gusts from 20-30mph.
Next work/school week looks to have fantastic weather. Monday will be mostly sunny sky and breezy with highs near 69. Tuesday will have abundant sunshine and top out in the mid-70s. Wednesday and Thursday will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 80s. As of now, the next rain chance should hold off until Friday night into Saturday.