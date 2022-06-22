Freshpet dog food sold at Walmart, Target recalled for potential salmonella

Freshpet has issued a recall for dog food sold at Walmart, Target and other retailers across 12 states and Puerto Rico due to potential contamination with salmonella.
The recall applies to 4.5-pound bags of Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe that have a sell-by date of Oct. 29, 2022, and a UPC code of 627975011673 at the bottom and back of the bag, according to a news release by the Food and Drug Administration.
Salmonella can affect animals eating the product and there is a risk to humans, notably children, the elderly, and the immunocompromised, when handling contaminated products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or surfaces exposed to these products.
Dogs with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some dogs will have only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain.
Infected but otherwise healthy dogs can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your dog has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.
The lot may have been sold at limited Walmart stores in Alabama and Georgia; and limited Target stores and other select retailers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia.
Anyone who purchased the affected product is urged to dispose of it immediately, and anyone with questions or reports of adverse reactions can call Freshpet at 1-800-285-0563.
The company said it has not received any reports of illness or adverse reactions from the recalled product, which it said was supposed to be destroyed but was inadvertently shipped to retailers earlier this month.