Good Monday and happy spring!! it will be a cold start to the season tonight with freezing temps in the upper 20s and low 30s Tuesday morning. We will climb, however, to a nice 63 in the afternoon though it will be a little breezy at times tomorrow.
Wednesday we will see a high of 66 with cloud cover and a few spotty afternoon showers.
Thursday looks amazing. We start at 50 and climb all the way to a high of 79. Skies will be partly cloudy.
Clouds increase through the day Friday ahead of an approaching front. We will warm all the way to 80 under mostly cloudy skies Friday.
Late Friday night into Early Saturday morning we will have a line of rain and storms move through as the front passes. The rain will be done by the time you wake up. The rest of your Saturday will be cooler with a high of 71. We MAY get a few light remnant showers Saturday afternoon.
Sunday looks great with partly cloudy skies and temps ranging from 55 to a wonderful 72.
