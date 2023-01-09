Good Monday. We will have a cool evening with partly cloudy skies with temps falling quickly from the 40s into the 30s. Freezing temperatures will move in overnight with temps in the upper 20s and low 30s.
Despite the cold start Tuesday we will rapidly warm to about 60 for a high under mostly sunny skies.
We will start more mild Wednesday with morning temps in the upper 30s. Clouds will move in Wednesday afternoon with a high again around 60.
Thursday will hit 63. However, we will also have scattered showers and storms late morning through early afternoon as a cold front slides through. Rainfall amounts will range from 1/4" 1/2".
Much colder weather moves in Friday with the high only reaching 48.
Saturday will be cold and dry with temps ranging from 29 to 46. Sunday will start in the upper 20s also, but we will manage to warm to 54 in the afternoon.
