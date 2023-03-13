Good Monday. We have a FREEZE WARNING in effect overnight through Tuesday morning. Temps will be dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s and with the recent warm weather, there is a lot of tender vegetation that will need protecting from the cold. Tuesday afternoon we will be cool and breezy with NNW winds at 10-15 mph.
More freezing temps are on tap for Wednesday with lows in the mid to upper 20s. We will have sunshine and rebound to a high of 59 in the afternoon. Another cold start awaits Thursday with a low in Chattanooga of 32. It will be awesome Thursday afternoon, though, as south winds warm us into the mid-60s.
Friday another front will bring rain showers in the morning and possibly linger into the afternoon. Temps Friday will range from 49 to 63.
The weekend will be cool and dry. Saturday will see a low of 37 and a high of 53. Sunday will start freezing at 30 and climb to only 50 for the high.
