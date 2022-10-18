Good Tuesday. Bundle up this evening as we drop from the 50s into the 40s this evening. Another FREEZE WARNING is in effect overnight as we again see temps plummet into the upper 20s and low 30s. Widespread areas of frost are certainly possible so bring in the pets and sensitive vegetation.
We will be a little warmer (but still cool) Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. It should be a nice day.
Thursday we will make it to 61 and southerly winds will jack us up to 71 Friday afternoon. We will have lots of sunshine on both days.
We will have some clouds over the weekend but no rain. Both days will sport lows in the mid to upper 40s and highs in the mid-70s.
Highs will remain in the mid-70s for the first half of next week with the next rain chance not coming until Tuesday or Wednesday.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.