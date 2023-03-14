Good Tuesday. The cold is with us for another couple of nights. Tonight a FREEZE WARNING is once again in effect with temps expected to fall into the mid to upper 20s in the valley and low 20s in the higher elevations. Despite the frigid start, we will have a great afternoon with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 50s Wednesday afternoon.
Thursday will see lows in the upper 20s and low 30s then rebound to a great 66 under partly cloudy skies. Overnight into Friday we will have another cold front bringing in rain that will last on and off through the day and into the evening Friday. Rainfall amounts will range from .5" to 1" on average. Temps Friday will range from 49 in the morning to 62 in the afternoon.
Behind the front, another blast of cold air will come through. Both Saturday and Sunday will have lows in the upper 20s and low 30s with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.
