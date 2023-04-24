Good Monday. We will have another chilly one tonight with temperatures overnight dropping into the mid to upper 30s. We will hover at about 40 in Chattanooga. In the Blue Ridge we will see the low 30s, prompting a FREEZE WARNING tonight for Cherokee County, NC. There are a number of FROST ADVISORIES in effect tonight as well for Sequatchie, Bledsoe, Rhea, Meigs, McMinn, Bradley, and Polk counties in TN.
After the chilly start, we will warm to a wonderful high of 70 with partly cloudy skies and a VERY slight chance for a sprinkle around lunchtime.
Wednesday through Friday will be fairly rainy each day with overall cooler temperatures than normal.
We can expect more of those showers to linger into the weekend.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app. David Karnes