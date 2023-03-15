Good Wednesday. We will have another cold one tonight with temps falling into the upper 20s and low 30s overnight into Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon will see a dramatic warm-up with highs reaching the mid-60s under partly cloudy skies. This warmer air is moving in from the south ahead of our next cold front. That front will bring rain to the Tennessee Valley overnight Thursday and through the day Friday. Rainfall amounts will reach from .5" to 1.5" and locally up to 2" mainly east of Chattanooga. Friday temps will be too mild to support winter weather with lows around 50 and highs around 60.
Behind the front, we get another rush of cold air for Saturday and Sunday. Saturday we start in the low 30s and climb only to a high of 52. It will be flat-out cold Sunday with a morning low of 27 and daytime highs not getting out of the upper 40s.
For the latest, download the Local 3 weather app.