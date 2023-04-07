Students and employees from Southern Adventist University's automotive program will provide free vehicle inspections for the community on Sunday, April 16, from 1-4 p.m. in the Samaritan Center parking lot in Ooltewah, Tennessee.
They will check the vehicles' fluids, belts, hoses, and other maintenance items.
While the team will not do any repairs on-site, following each inspection, they will explain anything that should be fixed to the owner.
Donations to benefit the Samaritan Center are welcome but not required.
Southern's automotive program is ranked fourth in the nation by College Choice. The program was introduced at Southern nearly 30 years ago, and it has grown to include bachelor and associate degrees and a one-year certificate.
For more information, you can contact Southern's Applied Technology team at 423.236.2863 or technology@southern.edu.
What: Free Vehicle Inspection
When: Sunday, April 16, 1-4 p.m.
Where: The Samaritan Center, 9231 Lee Highway, Ooltewah, TN 37363