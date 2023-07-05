Free student athlete physicals in McMinn & Meigs counties, July 20

Starr Regional Medical Center is offering free athletic physicals for high school and middle school athletes in McMinn and Meigs Counties.
Scheduled for Thursday, July 20th, athletes are expected to arrive at McMinn County High School at the time listed for their school below:
- 5:00 PM for McMinn County High School and Athens Area Middle Schools
- 6:30 PM for McMinn Central High School and area middle schools
- 7:15 PM for Meigs Co. High School, area middle schools, Christ Legacy Academy and Fairview Christian Academy.
All athletes must use the gym entrance.
- Free athletic physicals
- Thursday, July 20, 2023
- McMinn County High School, 2215 Congress Pkwy S, Athens, TN 37303
- Use gym entrance
For questions about the event, athletes should contact their coach.
More information about Starr Regional Medical Center can be found on their website at StarrRegional.com.