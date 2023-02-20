Residents of Signal Mountain can now benefit from the "Get Alarmed, TN" program, a fire safety education and smoke alarm installation program funded by the State Fire Marshal's Office.
The Signal Mountain Fire Department (SMFD) is one of the participating fire departments and can provide residents with fire safety education materials and 10-year sealed battery smoke alarms at no cost.
If existing smoke alarms need to be replaced or additional alarms are needed, SMFD can visit your home and take care of it.
To learn more about the program and schedule a visit, call SMFD at 423-886-7075.
For more information on “Get Alarmed, Tennessee!” Please go to their website: https://www.tn.gov/commerce/fire/prevention-education-and-outreach/get-alarmed-tn.html