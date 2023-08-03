Blood Assurance is offering attendees at an upcoming Chattanooga health fair the opportunity to find out if they carry the trait that can lead to a devastating blood disease.
The free sickle cell disease trait test will be available at this Saturday’s 22nd Annual Hamilton County Minority Health Fair.
The event will provide educational resources, health screenings, and health insurance options to those who may not have the opportunity to access them otherwise.
The CDC states that sickle cell disease affects approximately 100,000 Americans, and occurs among about 1 out of every 365 Black births, and 1 out of every 16,300 Hispanic-American births.
The testing process begins with a blood sample. Blood Assurance will collect the sample and perform the sickle cell screening test that will identify if the donor has the trait. Test results will be delivered in the mail within approximately a month.
The event will be held inside the UTC University Center from 9:00am to 1:00pm.
Health fair attendees interested in getting tested are not required to schedule an appointment.
Click here for more information about the health fair.