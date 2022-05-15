You can reserve a spot for a 30-minute speech screening and/or a 15-minute hearing screening in Chattanooga on Friday, May 20th from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Chattanooga's Speech & Hearing Center's speech-language pathologists and audiologist will conduct quick assessments to let you know if you or your loved one are on track or possibly need a full evaluation.
While speech screenings are open to all ages, hearing screenings are limited to children 5 or over.
Spots are limited, so please only reserve one per person and only reserve one if you know you can make it.
This event is part of the celebration of Better Hearing and Speech Month.
The Speech & Hearing Center will be marking the occasion with events, giveaways and educational content all month long. The goal is to raise awareness about communication disorders and the role the Center plays in providing life-altering treatment.