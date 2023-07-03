On Tuesday, July 4th, there will be free on-street parking downtown.
Chattanooga Parking Authority announced they will not enforce on-street parking meter fees in honor of the Independence Day holiday.
This does not apply to bus or loading zones, yellow curbs, handicap spaces, no parking areas, or the Fort Wood Residential District. Offenders in those areas may still be subject to ticketing.
More information can be found on the Chattanooga Parking Authority website: https://chattanoogaparking.org