The Biden administration is expected to begin distributing 400 million free N95 masks to Americans this week, the latest federal step aimed at reining in the spread of COVID-19.
The masks -- which are coming from the Strategic National Stockpile -- will be made available at a number of local pharmacies and community health centers.
A White House official described the distribution as "the largest deployment of personal protective equipment in US history."
The huge allotment amounts to more than half of the 750 million N95 masks currently stored in the reserve, a figure that tripled over the last year as the administration sought to boost reserves. The move comes as the US grapples with an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.
Americans will be able to pick up free N95 masks from various pharmacies and community health centers. The program will be “fully up and running by early February,” a White House official said, and each person will be limited to 3.
Well-fitting N95 masks give the best protection against the spread of Covid-19 compared to other masks, such as KN95 masks, disposable surgical masks and cloth masks, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.