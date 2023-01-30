The Hunter Museum of American Art and Chattanooga Public Library have partnered to offer free museum passes to all library locations.
With your library card, you can check out a pass for one week that covers admission for two adults.
The Chattanooga Public Library also offers free passes to the Chattanooga Zoo and Creative Discovery Museum, available at all library locations. Passes to Audubon Acres and Reflection Riding are available at the downtown library location.
The Library's interim Executive Director Richard Beeland shared that, “Libraries have always been pioneers of equitable access,” and “Over the past decade, we’ve redefined what that means to include technology, tools, and even experiences, along with access to books.”
This partnership is part of the Hunter's mission to make art accessible for all, as they already offer free admission for children and teens under 18 years of age, as well as discounted rates for EBT cardholders.
For more information about the Hunter’s events, hours, and current and upcoming exhibitions visit huntermuseum.org; and for more information about library locations, events, hours, and more visit chattlibrary.org.