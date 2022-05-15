Chattanooga-area O’Charley’s teams will be showing their appreciation to police officers by delivering free meals to the Collegedale and Fort Oglethorpe Police Departments as well as the Bradley County 911 Dispatch Center on Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
National Police Week is May 11- 17 and O’Charley’s teams will be celebrating special events and meal deliveries to these Heroes across their communities.
+++The celebration is part of O’Charley’s larger Hometown Heroes campaign which honors those heroes in our communities who work tirelessly to keep us all safe.
As part of Hometown Heroes, O’Charley’s team members have held appreciation events and delivered thousands of free meals to first responders, healthcare workers and other deserving heroes over the years.
Free meals will be delivered to the Collegedale Police Department, Bradley County 911 Dispatch Center and Ft. Oglethorpe Police Department.