Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) will be hosting a free Kids STEM Festival on Thursday, March 16 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Whitfield Murray Campus in Dalton, Georgia. The event is open to all who are interested and encourages students to come with their children or any other kids to engage in fun STEM activities. Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) PBS Kids staff will be in attendance along with GNTC’s Early Childhood Care and Education program instructors and students.
The goal behind the event is to provide developmental STEM activities to benefit the children in northwest Georgia. Reading, math, science, social studies, music and art activities will be explored. The first 100 participants will receive free dinner from Chick-fil-A and the first 150 kids will receive free GNTC bookbags filled with fun activities to take home. Snacks and giveaways will also be available.
Daizha Staples, GNTC’s Special Populations coordinator, said, “We are excited to offer this free event and provide the children of northwest Georgia with wonderful learning opportunities. We hope to see everyone there!”
GNTC provides quality workforce education to the citizens of northwest Georgia. Last year, 11,134 people benefited from GNTC’s credit and noncredit programs. For more information, contact Daizha Staples at 706-291-3362 or dstaples@gntc.edu.