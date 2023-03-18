March is National Kidney Month.
The PEED program (prevention, education, early detection) and the Kidney Foundation of Chattanooga are partnering with the Health/Nursing Ministry of Olivet Baptist Church to hold a free kidney screening event on Saturday, March 18.
The event will be held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Olivet Baptist Church, 740 East ML King Blvd.
No appointments are needed. Attendees will be given their test results.
The public is invited to attend.
A PEED Screening consists of measuring height and weight, recording blood pressure and blood sugar, and a urine sample, collected on site, will be tested for abnormal results and cells. Once the measurements are obtained, a health care provider will be available to discuss the results.