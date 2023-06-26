Catoosa County Health Fair
Catoosa County is hosting a free Health Fair on Tuesday, June 27, providing free biometric screenings (blood work, etc.) and other health services.

The event will run from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at The Colonnade in Ringgold.

Several organizations will be present, offering various free healthcare and related services.

Catoosa County hopes this Health Fair will emphasize the importance of health and well-being and enable our community to improve our health.

